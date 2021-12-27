Record snowfall blankets Sierra Nevada

A vehicle sits stuck in the snow along Brunswick Road and Sutton Way on Dec. 27 in Grass Valley, Calif. (Elias Funez / The Union)

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.

Dangerously low snowpack levels in the Sierra took a turn for the better as the state Department of Water Resources reported on Monday that the snowpack was between 145% and 161% of normal across the range, with more snow expected.

At Donner Pass in the Sierra, officials with UC Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Laboratory on Monday said recent snowfall had smashed the snowiest December record of 179 inches, set in 1970. The record is now 193.7 inches, and more snow is expected.

The Northstar California Resort in Truckee closed its mountain operations on Monday amid blizzard conditions. The ski resort has received more than 6 feet of snow over the last 48 hours, according to the resort’s Facebook post.

