Record Number of Female Filmmakers In Competition  – The Hamden Journal

The Cannes Film Festival revealed the lineup for its 76th edition Thursday morning, and the Official Selection featured a record number of films directed by women filmmakers set to play in Competition.

The festival will debut six films by women in Competition. The selected films and filmmakers are La Chimera (Alice Rohrwacher), Club Zero (Jessica Hausner), Last Summer (Catherine Breillat), Anatomie d’une chute (Justine Triet), Banel et Adama (Ramata-Toulaye Sy), and Olfa’s Daughters (Kaouther Ben Hania).

The previous record of five films by female filmmakers in Competition was set last year, with a lineup that included Kelly Reichardt with the Michelle Williams-starrer Showing Up, Claire Denis’s Stars at Noon, and the Charlotte Vandermeersch co-directed Le Otto Montagne.

So far, the festival has announced 19 films that will play in Competition, so the overall number of women filmmakers remains below the 50% mark. The wider Official Selection revealed this morning features 14 titles with female filmmakers from a total of 51 films. Expect a few more additions from Delegate General Thierry Frémaux in the coming weeks, but that overall selection figure is currently up from last year’s nine.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival runs May 16-27. The opening film will be Maïwenn’s Jeanne du Barry, starring Johnny Depp as King Louis XV, which plays out of competition. Other big-ticket titles heading for the Croisette include Steve McQueen’s WW2 documentary Occupied City, which will debut in the Special Screenings section, while Takeshi Kitano is in Cannes Premiere with Kubi. HBO’s The Idol from Sam Levinson will also play in the Out of Competition strand.