Record flooding washes out roads in Yellowstone

Flooding Near Yellowstone Prompts Evacuations

Rising water in Montana’s Rock Creek caused roads and bridges to flood near the city of Red Lodge on Monday, June 13, as the region was placed under a flash flood warning.Numerous roads in the area were closed as the flooding posed a risk to drivers, and some high-risk areas were evacuated, according to the Carbon County Alert page on Facebook.This footage shows the raging creek on June 12 as the water rose close to road level. “It sounds like thunder,” an onlooker in the video says.Carbon County officials urged residents to avoid the south area of Red Lodge, where this video was filmed. “The area is unsafe and the situation is changing rapidly,” said officials on Facebook. Credit: Jeannie Lee Sweeney via Storyful