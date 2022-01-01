Witnesses and victims are not cooperating with Gulfport police in the investigation into a mass shooting at a New Year’s Eve party that left seven people shot, three of them killed and a fourth in critical condition, Police Chief Chris Ryle said a press conference Saturday.

“As the investigation continues, there has been minimal assistance from the victims and witnesses,” Ryle said, something that has got to change to help bring justice to the families of victims of violent crime.

“There are those who know what happened and are not coming forward,” he said.

The shooting marks the 15th homicide for 2021 in Mississippi’s second largest city and is among various incidents over the past year involving gun violence.

Police got the 911 call just shy of midnight on New Year’s Eve in an otherwise quiet residential area in the 1200 block of Lewis Street in Gaston Point.

The shooting happened after a fight at the party escalated into a mass shooting with multiple people firing shots from handguns and assault rifles in the street outside the home. Ryle said at least two dozen people were in attendance at the party. Children were inside of the home but not out near the shooting.

“It is unfortunate that such a tragic incident occurred in such a great neighborhood, Ryle said. “When there is a party with alcohol, drugs and assault rifles present, it is a recipe for disaster.”

Chairs sit around a makeshift fire pit from a party on a property on Lewis Avenue in the Gaston Point community in Gulfport, the site of a New Years’ Eve shooting that killed three, on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021.

‘Fathers, brothers and sons’

When police got to the scene, they found seven shooting victims, including three victims who had been shot but the injuries were not life threatening.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the dead as:

Corey Dubose, 23, of D’Iberville

Sedrick McCord, 28, of Gulfport

Aubrey Lewis, 22, of Bay St. Louis

A fourth shooting victim remains in critical condition at Memorial Hospital.

Dubose, McCord and Lewis died of their injuries at Coast hospitals, Switzer said. Ryle described the victims as “fathers, brothers and sons” who have lost their lives to gun violence.

These families, he said, “are going to be scarred for the rest of their lives from what happened last night.”

Ryle offered prayers to the families of the victims.

The intersection of Lewis Avenue and Old Pass Road in the Gaston Point community in Gulfport on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021. A shooting took place at a New Years’ Eve party the night before, killing three and injuring four.

‘Take back your neighborhood’

Ryle reinforced the need for witnesses to start cooperating with authorities at the press conference.

“There are those who know what happened and are not coming forward,” he said. “I encourage you, if you saw anything, take a stand and contact your police department so we can have justice for our victims,” he said. “My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families.”

When police arrived, many witnesses were trying to flee to scene as quickly as possible.

“And I understand their mentality,” Ryle said. “They don’t want to be seen as snitches talking to the police in public. But we have a phone line they are more than welcome to call … and give us that information.”

Investigators recovered marijuana and shell casings from multiple firearms, including handguns and assault rifles, at the scene.

Ryle couldn’t say at this point whether the shooting was gang related, but did say that those who were shot had had previous run-ins with law enforcement.

The case is under investigation. To report tips, call Gulfport police at 228-875-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 877-587-7898.

Ryle said tipsters can remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $1,500 for information leading to an arrest.

“We need the public’s cooperation and somebody to come forward and say enough is enough,” Ryle said. “Take back your neighborhood.”