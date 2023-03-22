Receiver Marquise Goodwin still Cleveland Browns target despite leaving visit without deal

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) catches a touchdown pass as Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) defends in the fourth quarter.

One of the big questions the Browns faced after the first week of free agency was their search for more receiver depth. They are still waiting on a potential answer to that question.

Veteran receiver Marquise Goodwin departed Berea on Tuesday after a two-day visit with the Browns, a league source confirmed to the Beacon Journal. No deal was in place as of Tuesday evening, but a source indicated the possibility of one hadn’t been ruled out.

The Browns went into the offseason with a eye toward adding weapons around quarterback Deshaun Watson. There was confidence at the top of the receiving corps with Amari Cooper coming off a 1,000-yard season and Donovan Peoples-Jones coming off a breakout third season in the league.

However, beyond those two, the rest of the receiving corps is littered with question marks. Most of those are because of inexperience around 2022 draft picks David Bell and Michael Woods II.

Goodwin has played in 102 career NFL games since being a third-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2013 out of the University of Texas. He has 187 catches for 3,023 yards and 18 touchdowns on 362 career targets.

Last season, Goodwin played for the Seattle Seahawks. He had 27 catches for 387 yards and four TDs on 42 targets in 13 games.

Goodwin spent four season with the Bills from 2013-16, then another three with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-19. After being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, he opted out of the 2020 COVID season.

The decision to opt out tolled the contract and the trade, sending Goodwin back to the 49ers after that season. After San Francisco released him when the 2021 league year began in March, he signed with the Chicago Bears, with whom he played 14 games last season.

