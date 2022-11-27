Receiver cleared to play, will visit Big Blue on Thursday

Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here’s the latest…

Nov. 27, 9:30 a.m.

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes is heating up.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Beckham has been cleared to play and he will begin his free agency visit schedule by meeting with the Giants on Thursday and Friday.

After that, Beckham is scheduled to meet with the Cowboys on Monday and then with the Bills after that.

Nov. 25, 7:04 p.m.

Brian Daboll declined to comment on the Giants’ pursuit of Beckham when the head coach was asked about the free-agent wide receiver’s reported Dallas Cowboys visit and where New York stands.

“I keep that in house right now,” Daboll said on Friday’s Zoom call with reporters. “That’s kind of where we’re at with it.”

Daboll subsequently was asked if he would confirm a Beckham visit without saying the day.

“I’m going to talk to (general manager) Joe (Schoen) here. Joe is out on the road at some schools,” Daboll said. “So, Joe and I will reconvene later today.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Thanksgiving that Beckham was considering the Cowboys, Giants, and Buffalo Bills but committed to a meeting with New York.

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that Beckham would tentatively meet with the Cowboys on Dec. 5.

“Giants brass, they are going to huddle … to figure out whether they’re going to meet with him this coming week or the week after as well,” Glazer said.

Nov. 24, 4:00 p.m.

The Giants and Beckham do not yet have a visit date set, but the two sides are committed to meeting, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

“No visit date is set, but there has been a commitment from both sides to have Odell visit. … It’s not just him checking out them — it’s also them checking out him. The physical is extremely important here, of course — he’s coming back from a torn ACL.”

New York, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Buffalo Bills are the three teams interested in signing Beckham, according to Rapoport.



While the Giants haven’t scheduled their visit with the 30-year-old receiver yet, the Cowboys appear to have done so.

Odell will reportedly meet with Dallas on Monday, December 5, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.

Nov. 21, 1:50 p.m.

While it had previously been reported that Beckham planned to visit both the Giants and Cowboys after Thanksgiving, CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reports that a meeting with Dallas is currently planned for sometime in early December — and that another meeting with the Cowboys could take place before then.

Meanwhile, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked on Monday if Beckham was indeed visiting with the Giants after Thanksgiving, but he would neither confirm nor deny.

Daboll did say, though, that he and GM Joe Schoen will discuss bringing in other receivers following Wan’Dale Robinson‘s season-ending ACL injury.

Nov. 20, 10:05 a.m.

Beckham plans to visit both the Giants and Dallas Cowboys after Thanksgiving, as the two teams have become the favorites to sign the free-agent WR, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Beckham, who re-tore his left ACL in the Super Bowl last season, “is in the late stages” of his recovery process and is expected to be able to pass a physical by the time he visits any teams.

The 30-year-old previously visited the Giants to see his close friend and former teammate Sterling Shepard after he tore his ACL last month, but did not meet with Giants’ upper management at the time.

Nov. 15, 11:24 a.m.

Beckham’s high school coach, Nelson Stewart, thinks the Beckham sweepstakes could come down to the Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

“If I’m a betting man right now, I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas,” Stewart told The New York Post. “It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York.”

Stewart added that Beckham “loved” his time with the Giants.

“His end in New York was abrupt at a time of turmoil, and it had a cloudiness to it,” Stewart told The Post. “I think to go back to where it all started would be amazing for Odell. He’s grown up a lot, he’s grounded and he loves being a dad. He’s just in a great spot now. To me New York is a win-win.”

Nov. 11, 3:40 p.m.

Saquon Barkley said that he would “love” it if Beckham signed with the Giants.

“He knows how I feel, he knows how we feel in the locker room,” Barkley told reporters. “Like I’ve said before, he’s a heck of a player. I’m more just not saying words, more focused on him just continuing to attack his rehab, get ready.

“He’s a special player and he’s still got a lot left in the tank. I know how he is already with his mindset, going at this rehab and when he’s able to come back he’s gonna show his skill set.”

Nov. 7, 9:29 a.m.

Speaking with Complex Sports, Beckham listed the Giants among his possible landing spots, and said he wanted to be with his next team for the long haul.

“Whether it’s Buffalo, whether it was Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, a reunion with the Giants, I want to be able to spill like my last — I’m not saying I’ve only got three or four left. But these next three or four years into something where I can buy a home, I can call this place a home. … I’m tired of living out of two-week suitcases. I’ve done the rock and roll life.”

Responding to those who claim teams only want Beckham for his “name,” he said: “It’s just weird that GMs of teams, teams that are all going to the playoffs, that are all 6-2, all 7-0, the top teams are calling. It’s not like just any teams are calling. People know what I can do on the field.”

Nov. 1, 2:17 p.m.

Giants GM Joe Schoen, speaking to reporters after the Giants stood pat at the trade deadline, discussed the potential of signing Beckham, who would obviously fill a huge need with New York’s receiver group lacking established contributors.

Beckham, who could soon be ready to return after working his way back from ACL surgery, visited the Giants’ facility in early-October in a non-official capacity.

“I had no idea he was in the building until he was out of the building,” Schoen said. “Obviously, he’s been a good player. He’s a guy we would consider and talk to when he’s healthy.

“I think he did the ACL (surgery) in February, so not sure really where he is physically. But yeah, any player that’ll upgrade the roster we’re gonna consider and have conversations with their representatives.”

Asked about the idea that Beckham would welcome a reunion with the Giants, Schoen said the reporters would know more than him.

“Does he? I don’t know. You tell me,” Schoen said. “You guys probably talk to him more than me. That’s a hypothetical. He’s a good player, from what I evaluate, if he’s healthy. If a player is healthy and he’ll help us win football games, we will pursue them if they fit what we’re looking for.”