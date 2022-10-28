Receding waters along Mississippi River reveal old casino riverboat

The receding waters along the Mississippi river continue to reveal new and old treasures, including an old casino riverboat.

In Lake McKellar, all of the Diamond Lady Riverboat can now be viewed above water, from hull to mast.

The Diamond Lady Riverboat was christened in Iowa in 1991 by Vanna White.

It’s now one of many boats no longer floating, but stuck in the mud in Memphis, as the Mississippi River here remains at record-low water levels.

If the water level does not go up in November to improve barge traffic, farmers are will feel the impacts, especially upstream across the Midwest.

If the river freezes before levels go up, this will cause a negative loop in the supply chain for next year’s crops and harvest.

It could take until 2024 for all the impacts of the low river level to be caught up.

