Recap and reaction to Purdue basketball surviving against Penn State in Big Ten title game

Purdue basketball seeks its first Big Ten tournament championship since 2009 when it plays Penn State in the championship game. This is the Nittany Lions’ first title game appearance.

The Boilermakers defeated upstart Ohio State 80-66 in the semifinals behind Zach Edey (32 points, 14 rebounds), Brandon Newman and Braden Smith. Purdue is a possible No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Nittany Lions came into the conference tournament on the March Madness bubble, but they have won three games, beating Indiana in the semifinals. Jalen Pickett, Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk are Penn State’s primary weapons.

Purdue defeated Penn State twice in the regular season, 76-63 in Philadelphia on Jan. 8 (Edey had 30 points and 13 rebounds), and 80-60 in West Lafayette on Feb. 1 (Mason Gillis scored 29 points).

Final: Purdue 67, Penn State 65

Purdue wins the Big Ten tournament for the second time and first since 2009, and a No. 1 NCAA tournament seed seems likely.

That’s 26 double-doubles this season for Zach Edey, who finishes with 30 points and 13 rebounds. David Jenkins Jr. adds 11 points and Mason Gillis 10.

Seth Lundy has 19 points and Camren Wynter 14 for Penn State. Jalen Pickett struggles with 11 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Nittany Lions, who must have good 3-point shooting to compete, goes just 7-of-23. Purdue struggles from deep, also, going 6-of-25.

Purdue is +7 in rebounding and commits just 7 turnovers. However, they make just 13-of-20 free throws.

Purdue coach Matt Painter calls his team’s trouble against a full-court press bewildering and the work of Keystone Kops.

Reaction to Purdue barely surviving Big Ten title game

Key plays late in the game

Penn State travels.

Fletcher Loyer makes 1-of-2 free throws. Penn State timeout with 3.3 seconds left and a chance to tie or win.

Miles Dread hits a 3 with 15 seconds left, and a steal results with a Penn State layup to make it 66-65.

Zach Edey scores on an up-and-under move with 1:27 to go.

Jalen Pickett’s free throws with 1:55 left makes it 64-60. He has 11 points.

Seth Lundy’s 3 with 3:28 left cuts Penn State’s deficit to 62-56. He soon fouls out with 19 points.

3:59 left 2H: Purdue 60, Penn State 51

Penn State employs a full-court press with 5 minutes left. Purdue, which has struggled with that late in the season, breaks it but Braden Smith misses a runner on the play.

6:40 left 2H: Purdue 60, Penn State 43

What can Penn State do against Zach Edey? Not much. He has 26 points and 12 rebounds.

7:55 left 2H: Purdue 55, Penn State 41

Purdue is in the bonus starting with 8:40 remaining.

Seth Lundy’s 3 over good defense by Mason Gillis gives him 11 points and snaps a Purdue 9-0 run that had produced a 15-point lead.

11:31 left 2H: We have a wedgie!

WEDGIE! David Jenkins Jr.’s 3 gets stuck in the rim, taking us to a timeout.

Double-double? Of course. Zach Edey has 24 points and 11 rebounds. Purdue’s lead is back to 11 at 49-38. He has 26 double-doubles this season.

Fletcher Loyer has made just 2 field goals over Purdue’s last 4 games.

Purdue is 5-of-22 on 3s, 3 of the makes by David Jenkins Jr. Penn State is 3-of-15.

14:45 left 2H: Purdue 43, Penn State 35

Camren Wynter (12 points) hits a 3 off a long offensive rebound, capping a 7-0 run. The Nittany Lions took rare advantage of the offensive boards Saturday vs. Indiana.

Does Mason Gillis get a cut on his elbow every game? His 3 marks the first points of the second half, and Purdue is up 11.

David Jenkins Jr. takes the place of Fletcher Loyer to start the second half.

Halftime: Purdue 35, Penn State 27

Zach Edey leads Purdue with 15 points and 7 rebounds. Jalen Pickett has just 6 points and Seth Lundy 2 for PSU.

PSU is just 2-of-8 on 3-pointers, both by Miles Dread. Purdue is 4-of-15, 3 of those by David Jenkins Jr. (11 points).

Purdue is +4 on rebounds and has just 2 turnovers.

Former Purdue coach Gene Keady is into it

Of course he disagrees with a call against the Boilers.

3:57 left 1H: Purdue 27, Penn State 21

Zach Edey has 10 points and has free throws, Purdue’s first, coming out of the timeout. Camren Wynter has 7.

5:27 left 1H: Purdue 25, Penn State 16

Fletcher Loyer, who has been struggling, hits a shot clock-beating 3 to make it 25-15.

David Jenkins Jr. hits a 3 and has 8 points.

Penn State’s Myles Dread hits 3s on 2 straight plays.

Zach Edey gets a rest, but Trey Kaufman-Renn battles for a rebounds, and it ends up with a Mason Gillis putback.

10:38 left 1H: Purdue 13, Penn State 6

Purdue leads by 7, Penn State’s largest deficit of the Big Ten tournament. Zach Edey has 8 points and 5 rebounds.

Andrew Funk’s reverse layup breaks a 5-minute Penn State drought.

David Jenkins Jr. hits a 3 after Zach Edey’s hook, and Purdue is up 9-4.

15:20 left 1H: Purdue 4, Penn State 4

PSU is 0-of-3 on 3-pointers; Zach Edey is 1-of-3 from the field, but Penn State has fouled him 3 times on the floor.

Penn State makes its first 2 shots. Purdue misses its first 2 before Zach Edey makes a hook shot with 18:14 left.

Jalen Pickett scores the game’s first points on PSU’s opening play.

Purdue coach Matt Painter and Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry pregame

Painter went to Delta High School and played for Purdue, and he has been the Boilermakers coach for 18 seasons. Shrewsberry played for Cathedral High School and Hanover College, and he has been assistant for Painter, as well as for Brad Stevens at Butler and with the Boston Celtics. This is his second season leading Penn State.

Purdue starting lineup vs. Penn State

It’s the recent version: Mason Gillis, Brandon Newman, Zach Edey, Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer.

Penn State has a familiar lineup, too: Jalen Pickett, Seth Lundy, Andrew Funk, Camren Wynter, Kebba Njie.

