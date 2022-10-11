Recall campaign vs. LA DA George Gascón to sue over ‘invalid’ signatures

Backers of the campaign to recall progressive Los Angeles County District Attorney George ​​Gascón said Monday they intend to file an injunction against the county registrar as they review the thousands of signatures he declared invalid.

Gascón​, who took office in December 2020, has been criticized as soft on crime for pushing progressive policies on prosecutors, including eliminating cash bail, not seeking the death penalty and a reluctance to trying juveniles as adults.

Many detractors of LA County DA George Gascon hope to kick him out of office. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Dean Logan, the county’s registrar-recorder, in August determined the effort to oust ​Gascón​ fell short of meeting the required 566,857 signatures because ​nearly 90,000 of them were not registered to vote and roughly 45,000 were duplicates. ​

Recall campaign officials said the registrar’s counting process was “seriously flawed, ​​resulting in substantial errors, the wrongful invalidation of many valid signatures​” and the disqualification of thousands of voters.

LA DA George Gascon has been labeled soft on crime. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

​​”​These extremely disturbing findings necessitate a complete and timely review of all invalidated signatures. This review is currently being obstructed by the Registrar’s office​,” it said in a statement on Monday.

They said they would file “for injunctive relief imminently​” and are looking into whether the “inflated number” of required signatures on the recall petition was due to “bloated” voter rolls.

The recall group said volunteer attorneys have been reviewing the invalidated signatures since Sept. 6 and “legitimate challenges” have been identified for 39% of those tossed.

LA County’s registrar-recorder reported the effort to oust Gascón​ fell short of matching the required 566,857 signatures Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The officials accused Logan of placing “arbitrary and capricious limitations” on the review process that limits the number of hours, workstations, and number of reviewers to information that will help them determine whether the invalid signatures are legitimate.​”

Under the current restrictions imposed by the Registrar, it will take more than a year to review the invalidated signatures​,” the statement said.

They seek more access and information to conduct their review.