‘Reboot’ Officially Dead Following Search For New Home – The Hamden Journal

There will be no second season for Hollywood-centric comedy series Reboot, created and executive produced by Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan.

Following the recent cancellation of the series, starring Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville and Judy Greer, Levitan and producing studio 20th Television tried to find another home. There are finished scripts, produced by a writers room that had worked on a potential second season, which were sent to potential buyers. Those efforts have now been exhausted, and Reboot if officially over. Levitan alluded to that in a Twitter post Monday.

“Well, that seems to be a wrap on Reboot,” he wrote. “Very proud of our amazing cast and crew and what we did together.”

He proceeded to take a subtle jab at Hulu’s treatment of the series by saying, “Haven’t seen it? Check us out on Hulu if you can find it,” and ended his message with “#UnintentionalLimitedSeries.”

The single-camera comedy chronicled how a 2000s family comedy is being rebooted at Hulu with the original cast returning to reprise their roles. The series also starred Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy, Krista Marie Yu and Paul Reiser.

Levitan served as an executive producer on Reboot alongside Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton.