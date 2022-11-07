Rebel Wilson welcomes 1st child via surrogate: ‘A beautiful miracle’

Rebel Wilson is a mom. (Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

Rebel Wilson is not engaged but she has other really big news: She is a mom.

The Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids actress, 42, announced on Monday that she welcomed her first child via surrogate — a milestone that has been “years in the making.”

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” Wilson wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby girl in a pink onesie atop a soft blanket. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”

Wilson said she will be “forever grateful to everyone who has been involved,” saying they know who they are, as becoming a mom “has been years in the making.” She went on to personally “thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

The Senior Year star said she’s ready go “give little Roycie all the love imaginable” and said she’s already “learning quickly.” She added that she has “much respect to all the Mums out there” while being “proud to be in your club.”

The Australian star has been candid about her journey to motherhood. She visited a fertility doctor in 2019 to freeze her eggs and was told she’d haver a better chance if she lost weight. Wilson, who has polycystic ovarian syndrome, which can affect fertility, prioritized her health and fitness and lost 80 pounds, telling People magazine in May, “I thought of a future child’s needs [and] that really inspired me to get healthier.”

“I would love to have a family,” she told the outlet. “I’m just going for it by myself at the moment because of the biological clock. If I meet the right person, great, and then they can fit in with whatever happens. It’s great that the technology exists. You have so many options with surrogacy and sperm donors. I only started thinking of fertility when I was 39 so you feel quite late but then there are women in their mid-40s who’ve been successful. Look at Janet Jackson, it’s pretty inspiring.”

Wilson does have a new partner as well. In June, she announced she had fallen in love with jewelry and clothing designer Ramona Agruma. It was later revealed that she was pressured to come out after a Sydney Morning Herald gossip columnist revealed (in a since-deleted column) that the paper had planned on breaking the news.

While Wilson and Agruma are happily together, they are not engaged. Over the weekend, Wilson had to set the record straight on that topic amid multiple reports that they were betrothed. However, they looked happier than ever in the photo alongside the relationship status clarification, which showed them smiling with their heads touching outside of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.