Rebel Wilson wears Barbie Halloween costume

Rebel Wilson shares photos of herself and friends as Barbie for Halloween. (Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images)

She’s a Barbie girl!

On Friday, Rebel Wilson and friends donned their best pink looks and rocked protective packaging as part of their Barbie Halloween costumes. The actress, her girlfriend Ramona Agruma and a few pals got all dolled up to celebrate spooky season.

The group sported blonde wigs, high heels and Barbie-pink attire — including their own Barbie packaging emblazoned with the words “limited edition.”

The costumed crew shared their Halloween look with Instagram.

“Come of Barbies let’s go party! Happy Halloween!” the Senior Year star captioned the post. Wilson accessorized her Mattel-chic look with a pair of cool sunglasses.

“A A A YEA,” commented actor Simu Liu.

“Haha Yas this is so good,” added Bachelor star Brittany Hockley.

“Stop! I’m obsessed with this!!” wrote Pitch Perfect actress Shelley Regner.

The Daily Mail reported that the Barbie crew were later spotted at the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills.

Rebel Wilson and her friends dress up like Barbie dolls for Halloween. (Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)

Wilson announced that she and Agruma were dating in June 2022 with an Instagram post of her cozying up to her partner, who is the founder of Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand Lemon Ve Limon.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince…,” Wilson captioned the photo, “but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.” She added rainbow and heart emojis and the hashtag, “Love is love.”

In May 2022, the Isn’t It Romantic? actress told the Betches Media’s U Up? podcast that she was “happily in a relationship,” but she didn’t reveal the person’s identity.

She explained then that she had gone on an impressive 50 dates in 2019, as part of what she termed a “Year of Love.”

“Some of them were just one date and then you think, ‘Oh, no,'” she said. “I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn’t like. It was a fun thing and I don’t think anybody got hurt by it or anything and nobody else knew — just me and my close friends.”

The Australian-born star said she had a rule for herself, which was never to turn down a date.

“I went on some dates with some billionaires and then also some people who had nothing, it was the full spectrum of people,” she said. “For a woman my age — at that point I was 39 — I really wanted a relationship, but I had only had a few small relationships, so I had to just get more practice in dating.”

The star has previously been linked to Jacob Busch, an heir to brewing company Anheuser-Busch, and tennis pro Matt Reid.