Rebel Wilson To Host 2022 BAFTA Film Awards – The Hamden Journal

Aussie actress Rebel Wilson has been set as the host of the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards, which are taking place in person on March 13, 2022.

The ceremony, staged at London’s Royal Albert Hall, will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer.

Wilson takes over the reins from Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary, who hosted last year’s semi-virtual edition.

The actress previously brought down the BAFTA house in 2020 with this speech:

BAFTA nominations will be unveiled on February 3. The longlists were published this week.

Yesterday, the Critics’ Choice Awards confirmed that due to TV scheduling they will be moving to the same date as BAFTA, a potentially thorny issue for talent who are nominated at both awards shows.

“I am very honoured to be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards in March, where Covid will no longer exist because it will clearly have been canceled by then. It’s going to be so much fun! I don’t wanna put any pressure on this – I know I’m not going to be funny because I am no longer fat. And besides, I’m not going to ‘sweat-it’ with nerves because I have a peculiar medical condition where I can’t sweat…or cause offense to people because of my adorable Australian accent. So basically I’ll just be there to hang out with Dame Judi Dench and together we’ll both try and bond with Daniel Craig. And yes, I do mean ‘bond’. This show will be an anniversary celebration of some important British film franchises such as Harry Potter and not such as Cats. Everybody’s going to love it, I’m sure! See you guys in March,” said Rebel Wilson.

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA, added: “We are delighted to welcome Rebel Wilson as this year’s host of the EE British Academy Film Awards. Rebel has stolen the show at several previous Film Awards, and we’re hugely excited to see her bring her fantastic charisma and humour to the whole show as we celebrate the very best in film.