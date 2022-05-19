Rebel Wilson shares past #MeToo moment with co-star: ‘Such gross behavior’

Rebel Wilson is opening up about a past #MeToo encounter.

The Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect star, 42, says she was sexually harassed by a male co-star, whom she didn’t identify, several years ago on the set of a film.

“He called me into a room and pulled down his pants,” the Australian actress told People. As his friends looked on, he asked her to perform a lewd act.

“It was awful and disgusting,” she said of violation. “And all the behavior afterwards — this was all before #MeToo — where they kind of tried to destroy me and my career. If it had happened after #MeToo, then I could have just blasted them.”

Wilson leaned on her law degree and made sure she “documented” what happened. She contacted her talent agency about it, and then also complained to the studio.

“I found out I was like the fourth person to complain about the guy,” she said. “Such gross behavior, but a lot of women have had it way worse.”

The star of the new Netflix film Senior Year said she still questions completing the film.

“Why did I stay in that situation … with that awful guy? I should have left. It wasn’t worth it,” she said. “But at the same time, I was like, ‘Oh well, do the right thing, be a professional and finish the movie.’ Now I would never do that.”

She continued, “If it happened again, I would probably stand up for myself even more just because of the bravery of the other women that have stood up and now allowed me an opportunity.”