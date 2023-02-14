Rebel Wilson says Ramona Agruma’s family ‘hasn’t been as accepting’ of their relationship

Rebel Wilson talks about falling for Ramona Agruma. (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Rebel Wilson reveals there’s been some family drama around her romance with Ramona Agruma.

The Pitch Perfect star discussed her relationship with Agruma, with whom she went public last year, on the Australian podcast Life Uncut. She said that while her own family is thrilled she’s found love in the same-sex relationship, the clothing and jewelry designer’s family has been less accepting.

“My whole family has just been amazing,” Wilson, 42, told hosts Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne on Monday’s episode.

She continued, “Ramona’s family hasn’t been as accepting. And so in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public.”

Wilson added that with Agruma not being “in the public eye … it was much harder on her. As her partner, I feel so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitudes about things.”

Wilson opened up about finding love with a woman, admitting, “I never felt 100 percent straight.” However, it wasn’t something she acted on, citing her conservative upbringing which saw her attending an all-girls, Christian high school.

“When I talked to my good friends, they all knew that part of me, but it wasn’t like I was actively exploring it,” she said. “I was dating guys, but always being like, ‘I wish they were a bit more like this …’ Or it just didn’t quite click … I never met a guy I wanted to live with or was in a deep enough relationship with.”

She said having a same-sex kiss in 2022’s The Almond and the Seahorse “made me feel more open to exploring.” When she met Agruma, “it just clicked … I feel lucky to have found her,” said Wilson, who called herself a “late bloomer.”

Wilson went public with Agruma in June after she was told an Australian publication was going to do a story exposing the relationship. By then, the women had been dating for several months.

The relationship with Agruma “wasn’t something I hid,” Wilson said. “My friends knew about it. We went to the [2022] Vanity Fair Oscars party together, so it was pretty obvious.” That said, “I didn’t think in 2022 I had to come out or anything.”

Wilson said she “was proud to be dating Ramona — she’s such an awesome chick,” but she wanted to “tell people organically.” She said being forced to share the news made it more chaotic than it needed to be. For instance, her mother had to drive to Wilson’s grandparents in the middle of the night to tell them before they saw it in the news. But generally, she said she experienced “so much positivity” from sharing the news, noting, “It was so awesome to see.”

The Bridesmaids star also said she’s still not exactly sure how to categorize her sexual orientation.

“I know I’m in an awesome same-sex relationship, but then you’re like: I still don’t quite know how to classify myself or my sexuality,” she said. “I think it can be complex. It doesn’t mean I was straight and now I’m suddenly gay. I don’t know — I’m just me and seeing how it goes.”

And now they’re raising Wilson’s daughter, Royce Lillian, who was born via surrogate in November. Wilson revealed that when she first started seeing Agruma, she didn’t tell her that her surrogate was pregnant. It was a closely guarded secret — known only to her mother and sisters — after a previous surrogate had miscarried one of her two embryos. Two months into dating Agruma, after the surrogate completed her first trimester, Wilson told Agruma she was going to be a mom by the end of the year.

“‘I know that’s something you didn’t sign up for,'” she recalled telling her. “I was like: ‘So if you want to leave me, I totally get it.’ But she was like, ‘Oh my god. I love you and I’m going to love your baby just the same … She has just been incredible.”

She talked about them spending their first Christmas together as a family.

Wilson also used the conversation to announce she’s launching a dating app called Fluid. Users don’t have to define their sexual orientation — or that of their potential matches. People get matched up based on who they’re “vibing with” she said.

“I just thought, God, if that had existed five years earlier that would have been great for me,” she said.