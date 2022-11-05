Rebel Wilson is ‘NOT engaged’ to girlfriend Ramona Agruma, she says

Rebel Wilson is setting the record straight about those Ramona Agruma engagement rumors. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Rebel Wilson wants you to know that no one has put a ring on it. After multiple outlets reported that the Senior Year star and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma were engaged, the Australian actress took to Instagram to deliver the truth.

“Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged,” the 42-year-old clarified in a Nov. 5 video posted to her Instagram Stories.

In the video, Wilson and Agruma, who just launched a collection of sweatsuits under the name R&R Club, pose together in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

Wilson and Agruma aren’t engaged, the star posted in response to media reports. (Photo: Rebel Wilson/Instagram Stories)

The Pitch Perfect star announced her relationship with Agruma in June 2022 via an Instagram post. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince…,” Wilson captioned the photo, “but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.” She added rainbow and heart emojis and the hashtag, “Love is love.”

It later emerged that Wilson decided to share her relationship news after a Sydney Morning Herald gossip columnist revealed (in a since-deleted column) that the paper had planned on breaking the news.

In October, Wilson shared her reaction to learning that the Australian Press Council had condemned the Australian news outlet’s actions.

“Just seeing the news that the Australian Press Council has condemned the Sydney Morning Herald and their journalists for their recent grubby behavior in trying to out my same-sex relationship,” Wilson wrote.

“And while I didn’t personally ask for any action to be taken I am glad that this has been officially recorded and recognized. Their actions did cause Ramona and I a lot of distress and while we’ve remained classy, there are still pains from having to rush this news publicly which we are dealing with. We move on, focusing on all the absolutely amazing new things in our life though! Sending love to everyone.”

The star has previously been linked to Jacob Busch, an heir to brewing company Anheuser-Busch, and tennis pro Matt Reid.