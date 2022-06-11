Rebel Wilson Comes Out, Shares Adorable Photo With New Girlfriend

rebel-wilson-ramona.jpg

Rebel Wilson is joining the team!

The Pitch Perfect star stunned fans Thursday morning when she came out to the world by going public with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she wrote, hashtagging the photo #loveislove and throwing in a rainbow and hearts for good measure.

Wilson had previously told PEOPLE that she was in a relationship after meeting someone through a set-up by a friend, but didn’t say who her new romantic interest was or hint that it was a woman.

“I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship,” she said at the time.

Agruma’s Instagram, which is private, lists her as the founder of Lemon Ve Limon, a Los Angeles-based clothing brand. Not much else is known about their relationship at this time, although Rebel’s friends and peers were eager to wish them well after their announcement.

“Adore you both so much!” wrote fellow Pitch Perfect star Kelley Jakle, while TV host Carly Steel called them a “gorgeous couple & dynamic duo.”

Earlier this month, Wilson wished fans a “Happy Pride” with a rainbow themed donut in front of a double-headed horse statue bleeding rainbow.

In retrospect, maybe we should have figured this out just a little bit sooner!