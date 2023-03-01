Rebel Wilson ‘collapsed’ after Ramona Agruma proposal: ‘I was so overwhelmed’

Rebel Wilson opens up about her Disneyland proposal to Ramona Agruma. (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Rebel Wilson is spilling the details about her proposal to Ramona Agruma.

In a clip from Thursday’s Drew Barrymore Show, the Pitch Perfect actress, 42, talks all about her Disneyland engagement last month — from how they both got down on one knee to how Wilson “collapsed” after Agruma said yes.

“I just proposed to my girlfriend, Ramona,” said Wilson on bended knee recreating the moment with Barrymore as the audience screamed with delight. “She said yes.”

Wilson said as the real moment played out with the clothing and jewelry designer, “I was like: Do I get down on one knee? What do I do? I was like: I may as well. So I got down on one knee and then she … goes, ‘Well you can’t be the only one on your knees,’ so she got down as well.”

Barrymore gushed of Agruma, “Yes, because she’s a giver, not a taker.”

Wilson called Disneyland “the happiest proposal place on Earth.” She explained that she prearranged the special moment, saying, “Luckily they put some topiary trees around us to give us a little bit of privacy” at the busy tourist spot. “It was just beautiful — and she said yes.”

After it was official, “I was so overwhelmed” with emotion, Wilson admitted. They celebrated by going on a ride and “collapsed … because I’d never been engaged before or proposed to or proposed. It was such a huge thing in my life.” She said she “literally collapsed on the floor for five minutes” and then, after composing herself, said, “OK, I’m good. Let’s get churros,” the fried dough dessert.

WIlson also said on the show that she called The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger to get permission for the proposal because the area needed to be roped off, flowers arranged and a violinist was there to play Disney classics during the romantic moment. “He’s the big, big boss and I thought, ‘Well, if he says yes, then it was meant to be, and I was meant to propose that day at Disneyland,” she said.

Wilson went public with her romance with Agruma in June 2022 when she shared a photo of them at Disney and wrote on social media, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.” In November, Wilson revealed that she welcomed her first child via gestational surrogate and the women have been co-parenting daughter Royce Lillian.

On Feb. 19, Wilson shared their big relationship milestone on Instagram, writing, “We said YES” with two pink hearts. She showed off the Tiffany engagement ring she got for her partner and thanked Iger and the Disney Weddings team for helping her with the “magical surprise.”

In a recent interview on the Life Uncut podcast, Wilson opened up about her sexuality, admitting, “I never felt 100 percent straight.” She said, “When I talked to my good friends, they all knew that part of me, but it wasn’t like I was actively exploring it. I was dating guys, but always being like, ‘I wish they were a bit more like this …’ Or it just didn’t quite click … I never met a guy I wanted to live with or was in a deep enough relationship with.” She said a same-sex kiss in 2022’s The Almond and the Seahorse “made me feel more open to exploring.” After being introduced to Agruma, they “just clicked … I feel lucky to have found her.”

Wilson also spoke about how her family has been accepting of the relationship, but Agruma’s hasn’t. “In many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public,” Wilson shared, adding, “As her partner, I feel so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitudes about things.”