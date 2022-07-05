Rebel Girls Partners With Nike On Women’s Football Videos – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: As the European Women’s Championship football gets underway, Rebel Girls has partnered with Nike EMEA on a set of 25 shortform videos celebrating female footballers.

The shorts, which will showcase Nike-sponsored athletes and their communities, will be made available across Nike’s website, app and social channels, with seven audio stories available via Rebel Girls’ app and website. Rebel Girls has also produced a book, Rebel Girls: Game-Changing Footballers, 12 Thrilling Stories of Female Athletes, which will be available in Nike stores.

The partnership comes with the European Women’s Championship football kicking off tomorrow in England, with the host nation taking on Austria at 8pm BST (12pm PT). The Netherlands won the previous title.

“The women in this book are an inspiration as they set new levels of performance and break barriers on the journey to create an equal playing field,” said Kim van Dijk, Vice President, Nike EMEA Kids. “Not only are they inspiring young and old with their ability, passion and team spirit but are genuinely committed to making a difference for the next generation of football players.”

Rebel Girls CEO Jes Wolfe said the partnership will “empower girls to see themselves as champions as we amplify the barrier-breaking achievements of women athletes around the world.”

Originating from the international best-selling children’s book, Rebel Girls is a multi-platform brand dedicated to bringing through the next generation. Last year, The Hamden Journal broke the news that the company had tapped former Disney Exec Soo Koo and Blavity News Editor-in-Chief Lilly Workneh as Chief Creative and Chief Marketing Officer respectively.