Rebecca Lowe Re-Ups With NBC Sports Through Los Angeles Olympics – The Hamden Journal

Rebecca Lowe will be kicking around at NBC Sports for at least another six years. The longtime soccer studio host posted on social media today that she has re-upped at the network through the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

“Really delighted to let you guys know that I’ve signed an extension to my contract at NBC,” she wrote in Instagram (see it below). “6 more years leading right up to the 2028 LA Olympics (a home Olympics? Ummm excited anyone?!!). It’s been *quite* the ride since Paul & I landed on these shores back on July 1st 2013 and if you told me then that I’d be with NBC for the next 15 years I’m not sure I’d have believed you.”

Lowe joined NBC Sports in 2013 and relocated to the U.S. for the gig. She hosts of NBC Sports Group’s English Premier League coverage, including the pre- and post-match show Premier League Live. The London native made her Olympics debut as an NBCSN daytime host at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi and has worked as an NBC and NBCSN host for the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2018 PyeongChang Games. Lowe has also served as a guest host for NBC Sports’ new daily sports talk show, Lunch Talk Live with Mike Tirico.

Prior to joining NBC Sports, Lowe was co-host of ESPN UK’s coverage of Premier League soccer. She joined ESPN UK in 2009 to co-host its Premier League and FA Cup coverage, co-anchor the debate show Between the Lines and host all of the England Under 21 Qualifiers. Lowe also crossed the Atlantic to co-host ESPN’s coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2011 and its Euro 2012 coverage from Bristol, Conn.

Lowe’s career in sports TV began when she beat out 650 candidates to win the 2002 BBC Talent Search for a football reporter.