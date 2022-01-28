Rebecca Hall Movie Acquired By IFC Films, Shudder – The Hamden Journal

IFC Films and Shudder have taken North American rights to Andrew Semans’ psychological thriller Resurrection starring Rebecca Hall, Tim Roth, Grace Kaufman and Michael Esper.

The movie made its debut in the Premieres section of this year’s Sundance Film Festival and currently is 87% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. IFC Films will release the film in theaters and on VOD, with Shudder taking the first streaming window.

In Resurrection, Margaret (Hall) leads a successful and orderly life, perfectly balancing the demands of her busy career and single parenthood to her fiercely independent daughter Abbie. Everything is under control. But that careful balance is upended when an unwelcome shadow from her past, David (Roth) returns, carrying with him the horrors of Margaret’s past. Battling her rising fear, Margaret must confront the monster she’s evaded for two decades who has come to conclude their unfinished business.

Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films said, “Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth give career-defining performances in Andrew Semans’ revelatory and diabolically entertaining Resurrection. We are so thrilled to partner with Andrew and the amazing producing team to bring a film to audiences that will completely defy expectation.”

Semans, who wrote and directed the film, added, “IFC Films has released some of the greatest films of the past two decades. It’s a great honor to be working with their remarkable team and a great pleasure to know that Resurrection will be in such good hands.”

“Rebecca Hall gives a performance for the ages and Tim Roth is absolutely chilling in this masterful film by Andrew Semans. People will be talking about this film for years to come, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring it to Shudder members,” said Craig Engler, GM for Shudder.

The thriller was produced by Tango, Secret Engine, Square Peg and Rosetory. Produced by Tory Lenosky, Alex Scharfman, Drew Houpt, Lars Knudsen, Tim Headington and Lia Buman and executive produced by Max Silva, Neil Shah, Michael M. McGuire, Lucas Joaquin, Tyler Campellone, Christine D’Souza Gelb and Hall.

The deal for the feature was negotiated by IFC Films’ Head of Acquisitions and Production Scott Shooman with WME Independent and 2AM on behalf of the filmmakers.