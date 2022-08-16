Rebecca Gayheart Shares Photo of “Family Vacay” With Estranged Husband Eric Dane

Paging Dr. Sloan to St. Tropez.

Rebecca Gayheart and her estranged husband Eric Dane enjoyed a trip to the French Rivera with their daughters Georgia Dane, 10 and Billie Dane, 12.

In a snap posted to Rebecca’s Instagram on Aug. 15, Eric, Billie, Rebecca and Georgia are seen out and about during their trip. She captioned the moment, “This is us , family vacay 2022” and added the hashtags #familia, #goodtimes and #eurodanes.

The model shared looks into their vacation life on her Instagram Stories by posting videos from the beach and a picture of the “Kids table.” The family also posed for a picture with friends during their St. Tropez stay, which Rebecca posted with the words “My People” to her Stories.

The group’s retreat comes four years after Rebecca filed for divorce from Eric. At the time, the pair noted that “ending our marriage is the best decision for our family.”

Celebs on Vacation

“We will continue our friendship,” they shared in a joint statement to E! News in 2018, “and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us.”

No updates to their case have been made since 2019, and their divorce remains unresolved.

In a June 2022 interview on Radio Andy, Andy Cohen asked Eric if he was single. While Eric seemed to confirm that he is on the market, that doesn’t mean he’s on the dating apps.

“I’m not a dating app guy and I think that’s kinda where the majority of the meeting happens on these dating apps,” he said. “It’s just weird. I’m from the ‘90s, man. I’m more of a ‘How are you?’ kind of person.”