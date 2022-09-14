Reba McEntire On Playing A Dark Character, Teases Musical Performance – The Hamden Journal

Reba McEntire has joined the cast of Big Sky: Deadly Trails and is opening up about playing a darker character than what audiences would expect from her. The country star also teased if viewers would be able to see a musical performance as her character Sunny Barnes in the ABC drama.

“I get to hum a little bit, and sing a little but, but we’ll see,” McEntire said during the ABC TCA panel.

Showrunner and executive producer Elwood Reid said that “there may be a little space for her to sing.” However, given that Sunny is on a “pretty dark journey” her song might be a “murder ballad.” Reid also added that during the Country Music Awards this year, they are hoping to have “some fun country music stars coming in and cameo on the show.”

During the panel, McEntire also explained what drew her to accept the role of Sunny Barnes citing that her character “is not being a good person” and that “she’s not a bad person exactly, she’s an interesting person. She’s very protective and loving and she’s trying to make a living with her family on this glamping thing and she’s working real hard to hold it all together. That’s something totally different than anything I’ve ever played and acted on before and I love the depth of that. I like that she’s more three-dimensional.”

“She’s very deep and then very friendly and then she can get very dark,” she continued. “I like the dimensions that I get to play. It’s so much fun for me.”

Reid noted that he was “nervous” when approaching McEntire about the role in Big Sky: Deadly Trails as the character would be a departure from her “brand.” During a meeting in Montana, Reid said he “slowly led” McEntire into the conversation about playing a character that was “not so nice.”

“And I heard this voice in the background go, ‘Yes!’ And this big guy walks out in the camera and it’s Rex [Linn] her boyfriend,” Reid recalled also adding later on that he specifically wrote the character of Sunny with McEntire in mind.

Big Sky: Deadly Trails is based on the series of books by C.J. Box and it’s executive produced by David E. Kelley, Elwood Reid and Ross Fineman. Elwood Reid (The Chi, Hawaii Five-0) serves as showrunner and executive producer. The show is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios.

The new season of Big Sky follows private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) as they maintain order in Helena, Montana, with their unparalleled investigative skills. But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (McEntire) goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet – in which no camper can be trusted and where danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree.

Big Sky: Deadly Trails premieres on Wednesday, September 21 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Sneak peek 1: McEntire’s Sunny Barnes meets Sheriff Arlen and Cassie Dewell after they follow a lead on a dead hiker.

Sneak peek 2: New Sheriff Beau Arlen (Ackles) and Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) are talking movie night on the way to an investigation site, when a new clue falls into their laps.