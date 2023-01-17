Reality TV star Julie Chrisley reassigned from Florida prison to federal medical center

Disgraced reality TV star Julie Chrisley will serve her prison time in Lexington, Kentucky, following her conviction in a federal tax-evasion case.

Julie Chrisley, 50, was scheduled to self-report to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington by noon Tuesday, according to records filed in the Northern District of Georgia. FMC Lexington is an “administrative security federal medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp,” the prison’s website says.

She was originally slated to serve her time in the federal prison camp in Marianna about two and a half hours away from Pensacola, where her husband, Todd Chrisley, 54, begun serving his 12-year sentence Tuesday afternoon, court records say. It is not clear why she was instead rerouted to the Kentucky facility.

Latest storyReality TV couple, Todd and Julie Chrisley, to report to Florida prisons next week

Previous reporting:Federal judge recommends reality TV couple, Todd and Julie Chrisley, serve prison time in Florida

The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars, who portrayed themselves as real estate tycoons, were found guilty in June of tax evasion and defrauding community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, which funded their luxurious lifestyle. Julie Chrisley was additionally convicted of obstruction of justice and wire fraud.

The Chrisleys spent millions on designer brand clothes, luxury cars and real estate, including two mansions in Nashville, Tennessee, reportedly worth about $9 million.

They are appealing their conviction.

Contact Christopher Cann at [email protected] and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Julie Chrisley serves prison time in Lexington, Ky. instead of Florida