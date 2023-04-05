Reality Hit ‘Big Brother’ Returns To Chile For First Time In 18 Years – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Big Brother will return to Chile for the first time in nearly two decades.

Local network Chilevision has ordered a new adaptation of the social experiment format after striking a deal with Banijay Rights, as the classic formats continue their revival hot streak. Chilevision and Kuarzo will produce the show.

Big Brother was last on air in Chile 18 years ago as a pan-regional series that ran in several countries in South America, and this marks the first time the country has had its own version.

“All these super brand productions seem to be going from strength to strength and Big Brother is a part of that,” said Lucas Green, Head of Content Operations at Banijay. “Big Brother has been so successful in the Lat Am region in the last few years that it just makes sense too branch out and do local versions as well.”

Green pointed to data from Big Brother Brazil, which shows a recent eviction vote garnered 751 million votes – the highest voting tally in a finale and second highest in the history of the show. “The social media engagement there has been off the scale,” he added. “It’s a format that stimulates online chatter.”

The format is in the midst of hot spell globally with 33 productions airing in 26 territories last year, aided in part by the increasingly global trend for networks to reboot classic formats. It was recently rebooted in Argentina and is set to return in the UK, on ITV2.

Green said reality shows like Big Brother, Survivor and Temptation Island were returning to schedules for several reasons.

“The sheer volume Big Brother can achieve makes it a cost effective show to produce,” said Green. “It looks both as a linear proposition and on streaming platforms. That’s clearly why ITV has gone for it — not only will it be a great addition to the ITV2 line-up, it’s also a great way to drive traffic to ITVX. Traditional clients are trying to ramp up their offer across multiple platforms and this is a way to achieve that.”

Green said evergreen formats presented network execs, who are often forced to make conservative commissioning choices to reach broad audiences, with reams of data, games and locations to help them create a tailored, unique production for their market. “That de-risks the proposition,” he said.

“After 20 years on air, it’s inevitable these shows need create rebirth, and as we’ve seen with formats like Temptation Island and Survivor, a rest is as good as a change,” added Green. “That gives it fuel.”

Green said Big Brother‘s recent “rebirth” was “triggered in part by being a very pandemic-friendly show — it is produced in a bubble. If you were to design the perfect pandemic show, you build a secure environment where an unscripted cast of contestants don’t have any contact with the outside world or crew. That allows for volume and storytelling.”

Banijay recently posted revenues of €3.2B ($3.4B), up nearly 17% in its first full-year results since its $2.2B takeover of previous Big Brother owner Endemol Shine Group and going public as part of FL Entertainment.