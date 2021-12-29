‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Season 20 Gets HBO Premiere Date – The Hamden Journal

HBO has set a date for the return of Real Time With Bill Maher. The politically-focused late-night talk show will premiere its landmark 20th season on January 21 at 10 PM ET/PT (with a replay at 12:30 AM).

Maher signed a deal with the WarnerMedia-owned premium cable network earlier this year to keep the show on through 2024. Season 20 makes Maher the longest-serving late-night host currently on air.

“For 20 years, Bill Maher has charted a new course for political comedy, sharing his fearless take on the big issues of the day while making us laugh and keeping us better informed,” said Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, Programming. “We’re remarkably proud of our partnership with Bill and his incredible team, and we look forward to seeing what he will tackle in this milestone season.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in eleven solo specials to date, including the hour-long presentations Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma, Bill Maher: Live from D.C., Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong, Emmy-nominated The Decider and I’m Swiss, Victory Begins at Home, Be More Cynical, The Golden Goose Special and Stuff That Struck Me Funny, and two half-hour stand-up specials, plus the specials 30 Seconds Over Washington and Comic Relief VI.

Real Time With Bill Maher is executive produced by Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, and Billy Martin. Chris Kelly is co-executive producer. Matt Wood is producer and director is Paul Casey.

The series airs on HBO and streams on HBO Max.

Check out the promo above.

Winter Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming