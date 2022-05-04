Real Madrid vs Man City final score: Monumental Manchester meltdown

Manchester City’s European Cup dreams disintegrated in historic and calamitous fashion as it lost 3-1 to Real Madrid after extra time of a UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg on Wednesday in Spain.

City led 5-3 on aggregate when Riyad Mahrez scored the leg’s first goal deep in the second half, but Rodrygo scored in the 90th minute and first minute of stoppage time before Karim Benzema won and converted a penalty in extra time.

City is denied its bid for a second-straight UCL final appearance, while Real Madrid gets a rematch with Liverpool and can claim another double.

Real failed to record a shot on target until the 90th minute and City had nine at that point. No matter.

Mahrez’s goal was a sensational strike and City looked likely to get the tie’s sixth goal before Real would land its first of the second leg.

Real Madrid vs Man City final score, stats

Real Madrid 3, Man City 1

Scorers: Mahrez (73′), Rodrygo (90′, 90’+1′), Benzema (pen 95′)

Shot attempts: Real Madrid 14, Manchester City 15

Shots on goal: Real Madrid 5, Manchester City 10

Possession: Real Madrid 45, Manchester City 55

Three things we learned from Real Madrid vs Man City

1. The world’s most powerful recent rivalry denied its apex moment by a team of destiny: There may be not two better teams in the world than Manchester City and Liverpool, but Real Madrid would like a word. The Man City-Liverpool rivalry during the Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola eras has seemingly been headed for this European Cup final but that aire of inevitability has nothing on what Real Madrid’s been doing in this tournament. Real won its group over Inter Milan and knocked both PSG and Chelsea out of the tournament.

2. Rodrygo further etches himself into Real lore: Rodrygo entered the 90th minute with 15 goals in 103 appearances for Real Madrid and had the number at 17 within 120 seconds. He’s been a man in form with three goals and two assists in his last four La Liga appearances and he’s also the man who scored the goal that sent the second leg against Chelsea into extra time for Karim Benzema to win in the 90th minute

3. Is City’s season over? How can Pep Guardiola and Man City possibly rebound from this? It will take a monumental show of resolve for City to win out while Liverpool pursues the quadruple and Guardiola will be crushed to come this close to the altar (again). How can this team, so good for so long, possibly live with the way their dreams died?

Man of the Match: Thibaut Courtois — We mentioned Real’s failure to beat Ederson in the first half or even keep a shot on frame, but Man City matches them chance-for-chance and put most of their efforts on goal. Courtois was there to foil City and keep Real in the fray. He made a phenomenal save in extra time to keep Real in front ahead of the second period of extra time.

Hijinks

Ederson’s long pass nearly sets up opener

Vinicius Junior flubs Ancelotti’s near-perfect start to second half

RODRYGO scores TWICE in TWO MINUTES

Real Madrid’s first two shots on goal of the match.

PENALTY! Real goes in front!

Real Madrid vs Man City final score: Monumental Manchester meltdown originally appeared on NBCSports.com