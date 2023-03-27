‘Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Star Jen Shah Gets Prison Sentence Reduced By A Year – The Hamden Journal

Jen Shah, star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, will be coming home earlier than expected after it was reported her prison sentence was reduced by a whole year.

The reality TV personality is now scheduled to get out on August 30, 2028, according to the inmate database of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Shah’s representative has confirmed that the news is true with the following statement to The Hamden Journal: “I have spoken with my client Jen Shah over the phone this week – she is doing well and remains committed towards making her victims whole. She has initiated her payments towards restitution, and we hope to have her home as soon as possible so that she may resume life with her family and work, putting this chapter of her life behind her.”

It’s not clear how Shah’s sentence was reduced but now the television personality will serve only 5.5 years behind bars instead of 6.5 years.

Shah’s trouble with the law was chronicled on Bravo’s RHOSLC as cameras captured the moment the reality star was notified authorities were looking for her. Law enforcement showed up where the show was filming but Shah left the scene only to surrender to authorities later that day. Shah was arrested and indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection to a telemarketing scheme she found herself involved.

Although Shah had claimed her innocence throughout, she eventually pled guilty to the charges blindsiding Bravo viewers and her RHOSLC co-stars.

Shah was originally sentenced to 6.5 years in prison and reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas on Feb. 17 of this year.

“I am surrendering to serve a sentence in a federal prison today,” read a statement posted on Shah’s Instagram account the day she reported to prison. “It is the price I must pay for the bad decisions I made. People got hurt because of my decisions. While incarcerated, I will work to make amends and reconcile with the victims of my crime.”