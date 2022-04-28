‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Cynthia Bailey Signs To CGEM Talent – The Hamden Journal

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey has signed with CGEM Talent for management representation in all areas.

Best-known for her time on the Bravo series, Bailey also recently completed an appearance on the Peacock spin-off, Ultimate Girls Trip. She also wrapped CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother, where she finished in third place.

On the scripted side, Bailey can now be seen in a lead role in the movie Cruel Instructions for Lifetime. Her additional credits include Freeform’s Single Drunk Female , BET’s Games People Play and Tales, Fox’s Star and Terror Lake Drive for All Blk.

Bailey is managed by Chris Giovanni at CGEM Talent and continues to be represented by Pantheon.