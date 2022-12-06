Real Estate Tech Company reAlpha Secures Additional $100 Million Capital Commitment

By Exec Edge Editorial Staff

reAlpha, a real estate technology company that removes roadblocks to investing in rent-ready and experiential vacations homes, said it had secured a $100 million capital commitment from GEM Global Yield LLC SCS (“GGY”), a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group.

The new deal will allow GGY to purchase shares from reAlpha after it completes a public listing, with the funds going to help reAlpha purchase more rental properties. reAlpha is currently offering shares to all investors in a Regulation A+ offering that closes on Thursday, Dec. 8 (see details here). The timing of a public listing hasn’t been announced.

The $100 million commitment follows a string of other deals in recent months. reAlpha agreed to a $200 million joint venture with Singapore-based asset management firm SAIML Pte. Limited and also secured a $200 million financing facility from Churchill Real Estate. reAlpha also announced a partnership with RARE Treehouse Resorts to jointly develop a first-of-its-kind treehouse resort.

reAlpha recently appeared on Exec Edge sister platform IPO Edge in an hour-long Fireside Chat that can be viewed here.

