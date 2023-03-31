Reagan Foundation head on New York grand jury indictment

John Heubusch, executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, joins Yahoo News Reporter Tom LoBianco to discuss what may be next as former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned on criminal charges following an indictment by a New York grand jury. Heubusch, who previously ran the National Republican Senatorial Committee, tells Yahoo News, “There’s immense latitude as to what constitutes a violation of campaign finance laws and what does not.” He adds, “I don’t think you’d need a lawyer at a thousand bucks an hour to tell you that Donald Trump is going to win that, if and when that ever comes to the fore.”