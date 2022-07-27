Ready for a breakout? Here are 10 NFL players poised to take a leap forward in 2022

Wednesday marks the full-on start to the NFL season as all 32 teams have officially opened training camp, beginning their preparations for the upcoming campaign.

Training camp is always a time of growth — a proving ground for young players, and an opportunity for veterans to build on the foundations already in place. So, as with every year, players are fighting to solidify their standings in the eyes of their coaches while also aiming to further establish themselves in the league as a whole.

Last season, Justin Herbert, Deebo Samuel, Trevon Diggs, Cordarrelle Patterson and Cooper Kupp ranked among the most notable breakout players.

Now, here’s a look at 10 players that NFL talent evaluators believe will take big steps forward during the 2022 season.

Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Rams running back Cam Akers goes through a drill during minicamp at Cal Lutheran University in Los Angeles.

People expected big things from Akers last season, but a torn Achilles’ tendon sidelined him for much of the year. Now healthy again, the third-year pro is poised to have an impactful role for the defending Super Bowl champs, both as a ballcarrier and receiver out of the backfield.

Alex Highsmith, OLB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Highsmith displayed steady growth in each of his first two seasons, and now he seems poised to take another step forward and establish himself as a dynamic and versatile defender. Building on last year’s 74-tackle, six-sack campaign, Highsmith will pair with T.J. Watt to give the Steelers a truly dominant pass-rushing tandem.

Jevon Holland, FS, Miami Dolphins

Holland was all over the field in 2021, racking up 69 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and three fumble recoveries as a second-round pick out of Oregon. Now with a season under his belt, his impact is only expected to expand.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy makes a catch during minicamp at UCHealth Training Center in Apr 25, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver

A high ankle sprain landed the talented wide receiver on IR for six weeks and prevented him from building on a promising rookie season. Now, Jeudy is not only healthy and another year wiser, but he also has a true star in Russell Wilson throwing passes to him after dealing with a quarterback carousel his first two NFL seasons.

Odafe Oweh, OLB, Baltimore Ravens

The Penn State product turned in a solid 33-tackle, five-sack campaign as a rookie. He also forced three fumbles. After feeling his way along last season, he is expected to be able to play faster and provide more game-changing plays for a defense desperately in need of an impact edge rusher.

Jaelan Phillips, OLB, Miami Dolphins

As a first-round pick out of UCLA, Phillips used impressive length, athleticism and a relentless motor to rack up 8.5 sacks for the Dolphins while earning all-rookie honors. Entering Year 2, he aims to crack the double-digit mark for sacks while helping anchor Miami’s defense.

DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Reunited with his former college teammate in quarterback Jalen Hurts, Smith impressed with 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. The Eagles acquired A.J. Brown this offseason so Hurts now has another talented option, but that also should help ease pressure on Smith. Brown’s presence will make it hard for defenses to zero in on Smith as easily, and that could lead to more game-changing opportunities for Smith.

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos

Surtain wasted no time making an impact as a rookie for the Broncos. He recorded four interceptions and a touchdown, along with 14 pass breakups and 58 tackles. Now, he’s approaching the game as a veteran, having spent the offseason studying the game’s best wide receivers while declaring expectations of major growth for himself.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tryon-Schoyinka spent much of 2021 as a rotational player on Tampa’s defense and capped the year with four sacks and 29 tackles. Now, he’s poised to distinguish himself as a full-time starter and highly impactful force in Todd Bowles’ defense.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa flashes a smile while working out during minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Few players enter this season under as much pressure as Tagovailoa, but the former Alabama star has a lot working in his favor. First-year head coach Mike McDaniel brings with him the Shanahan playbook that has proven to lighten the load on quarterbacks, while also positioning them for success because of the commitment to the run and the passing concepts that consistently get prime targets open. The acquisition of Tyreek Hill gives Miami one of the most dangerous down-field threats, and let’s not forget Jaylen Waddle, who racked up 1,015 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie and is likely to be used all over the field, similarly to how McDaniel used Deebo Samuel while the offensive coordinator of the 49ers. Tagovailoa seemingly has all of the support and weapons he could ask for in this make-or-break year.

