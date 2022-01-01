Read Why Apple Is Leaning Towards China’s Supply Chain Partners

The Hamden Journal

Reuters

China’s Huawei says 2021 revenues down almost 30%, sees challenges ahead

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, battered by U.S. sanctions, expects 2021 revenue to have declined nearly 30% and predicted continued challenges in the New Year. Guo said next year “will come with its fair share of challenges” but that he was satisfied with Huawei’s 2021 business performance. “An unpredictable business environment, the politicisation of technology, and a growing deglobalisation movement all present serious challenges,” the letter, published on the company’s website, read.

