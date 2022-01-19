Read The Screenplay For Ridley Scott’s True-Life Crime Drama – The Hamden Journal

Gucci fashion has made many appearances in Hollywood, both in movies and on the red carpet. The actual story of Gucci is worthy of a movie of its own, and it finally got one in House of Gucci.

Ridley Scott directs the tale of how Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) fell in love with Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga). Maurizio’s father Rodolfo (Jeremy Irons) does not not wish them to get married — he fears she’s after their wealth. Maurizio has little interest in the company himself, as he wants to be a lawyer.

They do get married, and Patrizia helps Maurizio’s uncle Aldo (Al Pacino) convince him to choose the family business over law. Together, Patrizia and Maurizio take over the Gucci empire, manipulating Maurizio’s cousin Paolo (Jared Leto). If you follow fashion and read the news, you know this story does not end well for Maurizio or Patrizia.

Becky Johnson and Roberto Bentivegna adapted Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci which Scott’s company, Scott Free, optioned shortly after its publication in 2001. Producer Kevin Walsh said it was Scott’s wife, Giannina, who is also a producer, who brought the book to his attention.

Walsh credited Bentivegna with additional research, adding the “character dynamics and relationships” to the history. The film traces the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s of Gucci family drama. Bentivegna used the book, hundreds of articles written about Gucci, and court records from Reggiani’s trial.

MGM/United Artists Releasing opened House of Gucci on November 24 in time for the holiday movie season. An actors showcase, the SAG Awards nominated the ensemble and singled out Gaga and Leto. Gaga also earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role, and she and Leto also both earned Critics Choice Awards nominations. Critics Choice also nominated the hair and makeup team and costume designer Janty Yates.

Click below to read the script.