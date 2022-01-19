Read Screenplay By Qui Nguyen And Adele Lim – The Hamden Journal

Editors note: The Hamden Journal’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race.

In Raya and the Last Dragon, the kingdom of Kumandra splits apart when the gem protecting the realm from the Druun breaks into five pieces. The film itself almost went to pieces when the Covid-19 pandemic required all the animators and voice artists to stay home, but they persevered just like Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) herself.

Raya lives in the Heart realm with her father, Chief Benja (Daniel Dae Kim). Years after the broken gem allowed the Druun to return, Raya seeks the help of Sisu (Awkwafina), the last dragon who can help restore peace (and restore Benja, who has turned to stone). They have to travel to each region of Kumandra – Fang, Spine, Talon and Tail – to collect the missing pieces of the gem, while warriors from other realms are after the same thing.

Sisu and the dragons in Raya are based on Asian dragons, quite different than the fire-breathing monsters of medieval fantasy. Specifically, animators based Sisu on Naga dragons of Southeast Asia. The filmmakers based the various locations of Kumandra on research from Laos, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia and Singapore.

Screenwriters Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim brought more Asian influences to Raya and the Last Dragon; Malaysian warrior Tun Fatimah inspired Raya. However, as action packed as Raya’s quest is, the filmmakers imbued the story with the themes of unity and trust.

From March 2020 until its release, 900 Disney artists and technicians worked remotely on Raya and the Last Dragon, while voice actors recorded their lines over Zoom. It only took two weeks to equip everyone’s homes, but it did involve new software and troubleshooting everyone’s internet connections.

Raya and the Last Dragon opened March 5 in theaters and on Disney+. It has since earned a leading 10 Annie Award nominations and was nominated for Best Animated Film by the Golden Globes. It is also eligible for Oscar nominations.

