Read Kenneth Branagh’s Screenplay For Autobiographical Movie – The Hamden Journal

Kenneth Branagh has told the most epic stories of all between Shakespeare, Agatha Christie and Marvel. For his latest, Belfast, Branagh chose a more intimate and personal one.

Based on his own childhood growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1960s, Branagh wrote and directed Belfast. Nine-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill) overhears bits and pieces about The Troubles in Ireland. He witnesses some of the violence in the street, but he’s more concerned with playing with his friends, and why his father (Jamie Dornan) is gone so much of the time.

Buddy watches a lot of movies and television, the arts that would become Branagh’s forte. He sees his father as a big-screen hero and his mother (Caitriona Balfe) as his safe space. His grandparents (Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds) also live in Belfast and are a constant in his life. Plus, he’s also a boy looking for love.

Branagh said his family got caught up in The Troubles, and recalls witnessing a riot in the streets the way he portrayed Buddy observing it. He wrote the film while isolating during the Covid-19 pandemic, fictionalizing himself as Buddy with the perspective of an adult 50 years later. Belfast was able to film on location in Northern Ireland and England under Covid safety protocols.

Branagh loaded the film with Van Morrison music — eight catalog hits and one original. The film culminates with Dornan and Balfe dancing to “Everlasting Love,” performed by Love Affair.

Belfast premiered at the Telluride Film Festival before playing at Toronto, BFI London and other fests. It opened November 12 in the U.S. Since then, Branagh’s screenplay won the Golden Globe among several Globes and Critics Choice Awards nominations, while SAG has nominated the ensemble cast and singled out Balfe’s performance for a nomination.

