Read Chris Miller’s Season 1 Finale Script “WhoDannert?” – The Hamden Journal

Chris Miller came up with the idea for The Afterparty years ago, when he knew he wanted to create a murder mystery that showed different perspectives from the witnesses. Although the project was put on the back burner as he worked on films like The Lego Movie and 22 Jump Street, the time span allowed Miller to come up with the unique idea of telling the story of each witness in a different genre. The new idea sparked interest from Apple TV+, which ordered an eight-episode series, and the show’s success has led to a second season with 10 episodes.

The Season 1 finale titled “WhoDannert?” is the latest installment of It Starts On the Page, The Hamden Journal’s annual series that highlights the scripts that serve as the creative backbones of the buzzy shows that will define the now-underway TV awards season. The scripts in our series are all being submitted for Emmy Awards consideration this year and have been selected by The Hamden Journal using criteria that includes critical acclaim, selecting from a wide range of networks and platforms, and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.

Created and directed by Miller and executive produced by his producing partner Phil Lord, the murder mystery comedy takes place at the afterparty of a high school reunion. Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) is called to the scene when the body of pop star Xavier (Dave Franco) is found at his home. Each episode has a different character’s perspective on the story, with their own genre of storytelling.

“WhoDannert”, written by Miller, begins with Maggie (Everly Carganilla) sitting in the chair opposite Detective Danner. After hearing all of the stories from the people at the party, Danner realizes that Maggie has appeared in every one, and she may have the key to cracking the case. Maggie’s flashback is told in the the genre of a “high-speed, frenzied kids’ show.”

Click below to read the full script: