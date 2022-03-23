Read Andy Reid and Brett Veach’s statements following KC Chiefs’ trade of Tyreek Hill

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and general manager issued statements Wednesday afternoon regarding the organization’s trade of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins announced their part in the trade a short time before the Chiefs’ statements went out via social media.

Here’s what Reid and Veach had to say about the blockbuster deal:

Coach Andy Reid

“I am happy for Tyreek. He has grown as a player and a man here in Kansas City. Myself, my staff and our organization appreciate all he did for our team. This move will also benefit the Chiefs … we now have cap space and additional draft picks to grow as a football team.’‘

GM Brett Veach

“It’s hard to put into words what Tyreek has meant to Chiefs Kingdom over the last six years. He’s a special player, one of the best in franchise history. He’s been a large part of our success, including our Super Bowl championship run. This decision was incredibly difficult, but we felt it was a necessary move in the best interest of the team, and also for Tyreek. We wish him the best as he continues his career.”