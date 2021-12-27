Reactions And Tributes From Hollywood To Canada – The Hamden Journal

The Hamden Journal

The news that writer-director Jean-Marc Vallée died suddenly over the weekend at age 58 has spurred reactions from Canada to Hollywood and beyond.

The Montreal-born filmmaker behind Dallas Buyers Club, which won Oscars for Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, and Wild, which scored nominations for Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, also scored Emmys and Emmy nominations for piloting the HBO limited series Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects, passed away in Quebec City at age 58.

Tributes last night and this morning came from those who worked with him including Witherspoon, who starred in Wild and Big Little Lies. The Canadian film community also has responded in shock; Vallée’s first big feature after starting out as a music video director was his semi-autobiographical C.R.A.Z.Y., which played the Toronto Film Festival.

TIFF was a favorite home to his films, as the fest’s CEO Cameron Bailey noted last night: Vallée is the only filmmaker to have films open the festival (Demolition in 2015) and close it (The Young Victoria in 2009).

From HBO: “Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused every scene with a deeply visceral, emotional truth. He was also a hugely caring man who invested his whole self alongside every actor he directed. We are shocked at the news of his sudden death, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to his sons, Alex and Émile, his extended family, and his longtime producing partner, Nathan Ross.”

