Reaction to Notre Dame scheduling FCS Tennessee State

Notre Dame football is doing something they’ve never done previously as they’ll host Tennessee State the first weekend of September next year. It will be the home-opener for the Irish after they take on Navy in Dublin the week before.

Notre Dame is one of three teams to have never played an FCS program. The other two are Los Angeles based as UCLA and USC are the only others that haven’t. Notre Dame is headed towards leaving that incredibly small group and as you can probably guess, Fighting Irish fans were not happy when the news came out on Tuesday afternoon.

Take a look at just a few of the angry reactions below.

