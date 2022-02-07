‘Reacher’ Renewed For Season 2 At Amazon – The Hamden Journal

Jack Reacher is returning.

Amazon has renewed Alan Ritchson-fronted action drama series Reacher for a second season.

The fast turnaround renewal comes three days after the streamer launched the Lee Child adaptation.

Amazon said that Reacher ranked in its top five most-watched series ever in the U.S. and globally over a 24-hour period – though it’s worth noting that all eight episodes of the series launched at once. The company added that it also was among its highest-rated original series, with subscribers giving it an average rating of 4.7 out of 5.

From writer Nick Santora, the series follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him, and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with. One thing above all is for sure: They picked the wrong guy to take the fall.

Season 1 of the series is based on Child’s first Jack Reacher novel Killing Floor.

The cast includes Malcolm Goodwin as Oscar Finlay, Willa Fitzgerald as Roscoe Conklin, Chris Webster as KJ, Hugh Thompson as Baker, Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, Harvey Guillén as Jasper, Kristin Kreuk as Charlie, Currie Graham as Kliner Sr., Marc Bendavid as Hubble, Willie C. Carpenter as Mosley, Maxwell Jenkins as Young Reacher, and Bruce McGill as Mayor Teale.

Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios produces.

Santora is showrunner and exec produces alongside Child, Don Granger, and Scott Sullivan, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost exec producing for Skydance.

“The phenomenal debut of Reacher is a testament to Lee Child’s creation of one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes, Nick Santora’s original approach to the storytelling, Alan’s brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably bingeworthy series,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “The global impact of Reacher makes it one of Prime Video’s biggest series debuts, and we can’t wait to bring fans a second season of their new favorite show.”

Said Santora: “The entire Reacher team – cast, production, writers, etc. – is so happy with the wonderful reception the show has received. Amazon, Skydance, and Paramount have been such fantastic partners and everyone is excited to roll up their sleeves and get to work on what will be a great Season 2.”

Added Childs: “Partnering with Amazon Studios for season one of Reacher was a total delight – they had our backs every step of the way, and it really shows, in every line and every frame. So, I’m thrilled we’ll be working together again, for Season 2. This is very exciting news, and I can’t wait to get started. Reacher couldn’t be in better hands.”