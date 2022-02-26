RCTC men win in overtime to advance to region semifinals

Feb. 26—COON RAPIDS — In a hotly contested game, Rochester Community and Technical College survived and advanced in the Region XIII Tournament with an 85-79 victory over Mesabi Range in overtime in quarterfinals action on Friday night.

RCTC, the No. 2 seed out of the South, outscored Mesabi Range, the third seed from the North, held a 20-14 scoring advantage in the extra session after the game had been tied at 65 at the end of regulation.

The win moves the Yellowjackets (22-6) into the semifinals against host Anoka-Ramsey Community College on Saturday. The region winner earns an automatic berth in the Division III NJCAA Naitonal Tournament.

Keivonte Watts made 14 of 20 free throws as he led RCTC with 26 points. He also had five rebounds and four assists. Peyton Dunham, a Lourdes grad, came off the bench to score 18 points and pull down seven rebounds.

Quentin Williams had a double-double for RCTC with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Rebouding was a big key for the Yellowjackets as they dominated the boards 52-36.

Devyn Frye finished with eight points and five rebounds for RCTC while Quincy Burland had seven points and six rebounds.

The Yellowjackets shot 35.7% from the field compared to 46.0% for Mesabi. But RCTC was 28-for-40 at the line and Mesabi Range, while shooting solid, was 13-for-17.

The first region semifinal game will feature Northland against Riverland at 2 p.m. Saturday followed by RCTC vs. Anoka-Ramsey at 4 p.m. The winners meet in the region title game at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.