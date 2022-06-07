RCA 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV (RTU5540) is on sale at Walmart

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save over 60% on this RCA 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV. (Photo: Walmart)

Did you recently renovate your entertainment space and need a sweet television to binge your favorite show?

Well, now is the perfect time to score a new 4K TV and bring the party home. And if you want a nice TV at a nice discount, here you go: This RCA 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV is on sale for just $268 at Walmart. It’s over 60% off! We’ll wait while you pick your jaw off the floor.

The TV has crystal-clear Ultra HD resolution—four times the detail of Full HD! And thanks to HDR (High Dynamic Range), it’ll feel as if you’re sitting at the 50-yard line with true-to-life images and movement, as well as bright and vivid colors and inky black levels.

“I love this TV,” raved a five-star reviewer. “Picture is crisp and sharp and the four HDMI slots are really convenient. Sound is really good as well…Thinking about purchasing another.”

With 178-degree viewing angles, you can even watch the game while social distancing.

The RCA 4K TV isn’t a Smart TV, so it doesn’t connect to the internet for video streaming—but those four aforementioned HDMI ports can be used for streaming services like a Chromecast or Roku Streaming Stick+, Blu-ray players, video game consoles and soundbars. The built-in digital TV antenna means you won’t miss out on even a second of the Big Game (it’s on CBS this year, by the way).

“Just picked it up today and I installed it in less than five minutes!” one gleeful reviewer said. “No need to get cable or an antenna, I simply did an auto search and have over 40 channels. I am very pleased with the picture, sound, and overall quality.”

At just $268 (down from $700), the price is most definitely right and you won’t be disappointed in the quality. As one shopper shared: “This TV’s picture blew my socks off!”

