R&B Singer Of Hit Ballad ‘You’ Was 51 – The Hamden Journal

R&B singer Jesse Powell, whose hit 1996 ballad “You” rose to the upper reaches of the music charts upon its re-release in 1999, has died at age 51. His death was announced last night by his sister, Grammy winner Tamara Powell, who said her brother passed away peacefully at his home in Hollywood.

No cause of death was given, but unconfirmed reports suggest cardiac arrest.

A native of Gary, Indiana, Powell was the brother of singing duo Trina & Tamara, and at age 23 had his own hit song in “You,” which reached #2 on the R&B Billboard chart and #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Although he continued releasing albums and singles until pulling away from the recording industry in the early 2000s, Powell is best remembered for his smooth, crooning, wide-ranging and pleading vocal delivery of his big hit “You.” The song reportedly has garnered 13 million lifetime Spotify streams.

