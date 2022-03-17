RB Raheem Mostert shares why he’s signing with the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins added another running back to their roster on Wednesday night, as they signed Raheem Mostert to a one-year deal, pairing Mostert with his former offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is now Miami’s head coach.

According to Mostert’s agent, the running back had a number of teams that were interested in him, but he wanted to continue to work with McDaniel in Miami.

Then, in a tweet put out by USA Today’s Josina Anderson, the former Boilermaker went into more detail about his decision to join the Dolphins.

“Being familiar with the whole scheme, the head coach, and the plan that he has for me moving forward is why I went there,” Mostert said. “He told me my role will be similar to what it was in San Francisco, but he still expects me to compete.”

Unfortunately, injuries have really taken a toll on Mostert’s career to this point, but at his peak, the 29-year-old hit 43% of offensive snaps and 151 touches in 2019. In that year, he produced 772 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while adding 14 receptions for 180 yards and another two touchdowns in the receiving game.

If he and Chase Edmonds, who agreed to a deal during the legal tampering period, are to split lead back duties, and Mostert stays healthy, this running game could be a dynamic one.

