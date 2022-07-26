Raytheon Technologies Looks Like a Miss for Investors

We reviewed in early April the charts of defense contractor and aerospace firm Raytheon Technologies ( RTX) and recommended that “With some formerly strong stocks now getting hurt with the broader market weakness the best strategy on RTX may be to nail down some profits here and take a wait and see approach with the balance of your shares.”

With hindsight, we can see that nailing down profits was a good move.

Let’s check the charts again now that the company has reported an earnings beat and a revenue miss this Tuesday morning.

In this updated daily bar chart of RTX, below, we can see that prices are trading below the 200-day moving average line. This has happened several times since May, but each break of the 200-day line has lasted longer than the previous one and the highs have been moving lower. The pattern of the last three months is a bearish triangle and a downward breakout seems likely. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak since early March. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is below the zero line and poised to weaken further.

In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of RTX, below, we see an eroding picture. Prices are trading below the rising 40-week moving average line.The weekly OBV line shows weakness since April. The MACD oscillator is pointed down and barely above the zero-line.

In this daily Point and Figure chart of RTX, below, we can see a price target of $87.

In this weekly Point and Figure chart of RTX, below, a price target of $73 is shown.

Bottom line strategy: It looks like RTX has further to fall. Avoid the long side.