Raytheon Earnings Top Estimates. The Defense Giant Is Cautious on Inflation.

Summer travel helped
Raytheon Technologies
beat Wall Street’s expectations for second-quarter earnings, even as revenue at the aerospace and defense giant missed analysts’ estimates.
Shares in Raytheon (ticker: RTX) were down 0.1% in premarket trading, compared to a 0.3% decline in futures tracking the
S&P 500
index. Raytheon stock had gained 8.7% so far this year as of Monday’s close, while the S&P 500 has lost 17.3%.
Raytheon reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.16—up 13% year over year—on revenue of $16.3 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected EPS of $1.12 on sales of $16.7 billion.
The company also confirmed its 2022 outlook of revenue in the range of $67.8 billion to $68.8 billion with adjusted EPS between $4.60 and $4.80.
“A strong start to the summer travel season drove continued top-line growth and adjusted EPS that exceeded our expectations,” Greg Hayes, Raytheon’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement.
“While we expect the global supply chain environment, labor availability and inflation will remain challenging near term, we are actively engaged with our customers and suppliers to meet demand and remain cost competitive,” Hayes added.
