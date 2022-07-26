Raytheon Earnings Top Estimates. The Defense Giant Is Cautious on Inflation.

Text size





Raytheon stock has firmly outpaced the S&P 500 so far in 2022.

Courtesy of Raytheon Technologies





Summer travel helped

Raytheon Technologies



beat Wall Street’s expectations for second-quarter earnings, even as revenue at the aerospace and defense giant missed analysts’ estimates.

Shares in Raytheon (ticker: RTX) were down 0.1% in premarket trading, compared to a 0.3% decline in futures tracking the



S&P 500

index. Raytheon stock had gained 8.7% so far this year as of Monday’s close, while the S&P 500 has lost 17.3%.