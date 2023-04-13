Rays set franchise record, tie MLB record with 13th straight win to open the regular season

Yandy Díaz got the Rays on the board in the bottom of the first inning. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There were multiple moments Thursday when it looked like the Tampa Bay Rays’ miraculous winning streak was over. In the end, the team proved resiliency is its biggest strength in a 9-3 drubbing of the Boston Red Sox.

With the win, the Rays are now 13-0 to open the 2023 MLB season. The win also set a record for the longest winning streak in Rays history and tied an MLB record for the best-ever start to a regular season. The 1982 Atlanta Braves and the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers both opened the regular season 13-0.

The final box score made Thursday’s win over the Red Sox look like a blowout, but things didn’t begin that way. The Rays found themselves in an unfamiliar position almost immediately, as Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder smacked a solo home run in the top of the first inning to give Boston a 1-0 lead.

Rays first baseman Yandy Díaz made sure the team’s deficit wouldn’t last long. Díaz hit a game-tying home run on the fourth pitch he saw from Corey Kluber to lead off the bottom of the first.

Kluber and Rays starter Jeffrey Springs settled in after giving up those early runs. Neither team scored in the second and third innings, keeping things tied.

The Rays, however, were once again tested in the top of the fourth. After getting a quick 0-2 count on Justin Turner to open the frame, Springs appeared uncomfortable on the mound. He looked down at his left hand as he was visited by manager Kevin Cash and a trainer. After throwing one warmup pitch, Spring took himself out of the game. The Rays later announced he left the contest with left arm ulnar neuritis. He will be reevaluated Friday.

The injury felt like the beginning of the end for the team’s win streak. In his two previous starts, Springs looked like one of the best pitchers in baseball. He threw six no-hit innings against the Detroit Tigers his first time out and followed that up with seven shutout innings against the Oakland Athletics. Losing Springs against the Red Sox would, at the very least, affect team morale.

Story continues

At first, it appeared that was the case. Despite being down 0-2 in the count, Turner doubled. He was driven in by Enrique Hernández a few batters later, giving the Red Sox a 2-1 lead. Garrett Cleavinger, who came on in relief of Springs, gave up another run in the fifth inning, making it 3-1.

With their backs against the wall, the Rays came alive in the bottom of the fifth. Harold Ramirez doubled to lead off the inning, and was later driven in by Francisco Mejia to cut the Red Sox’s lead. With two outs, Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena both added RBI singles to give the Rays a 4-3 lead. Two batters later, Manuel Margot dropped a bases-loaded bunt to score yet another run. With the bases still loaded, Ramirez, who started the team’s rally, hit a bases-clearing double to extend the lead to 8-3.

Tampa Bay stabilized after that inning. The bullpen was flawless in the final four innings, limiting the Red Sox to no hits and just one walk to finish things out. Lowe padded the score in the seventh, hitting a solo home run to give the Rays the 9-3 win.

This story will be updated.