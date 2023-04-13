Rays now 12-0! What’s the MLB record for most wins to start season?

What’s the MLB record for most wins to start a season? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Opening Day was two weeks ago…and the Tampa Bay Rays have not yet lost a game.

The Rays improved to 12-0 on Wednesday with a 9-7 victory over the Boston Red Sox, becoming just the third team in Major League Baseball history to open the season with a dozen consecutive wins.

Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer in the first inning to give Tampa Bay an early cushion as the Rays went on to match the longest winning streak in franchise history and move within one victory of equaling the MLB record for most consecutive wins to start a season.

Sure, the Rays opened the season against teams that are not exactly expected to be playing deep into October (Tigers, Nationals, A’s). But they defeated them all in convincing fashion, winning each of their first nine games by at least four runs while posting a run-differential of plus-57.

Make that plus-65 through 12 games after the Rays won the first three matchups of a four-game set against the Red Sox. Tampa Bay has now hit a league-leading 30 home runs and allowed just 27 runs scored.

Add it all up, and the Rays are the first team to open the season 12-0 since 1987. They’ll look to match the record for best start on Thursday at 1:10 p.m. ET against the Red Sox.

Here’s a look at the major league teams that had the most consecutive wins to start the season.

Which baseball team has the most consecutive wins to start the season?

13 – 1982 Atlanta Braves

The Braves opened the 1982 season 13-0 under new manager Joe Torre, who had gone just 286-420 in the five previous seasons as skipper of the New York Mets. Atlanta finished the season 89-73 to win the NL West but lost in the NLCS to the St. Louis Cardinals.

13 – 1987 Milwaukee Brewers

The last team to open the season with 13 straight wins was the ’87 Brewers. Only problem was that less than a month later they went on a 12-game losing streak. The Brewers finished the season at 91-71, finishing third in the AL East and missing the playoffs.

Story continues

12 – 2023 Tampa Bay Rays

Twelve straight wins and counting….

11- 1981 Oakland Athletics

The A’s set the major league record at the time with 11 wins to open the season. After their first loss, they won another six straight for a 17-1 start. They finished the season, which was shortened due to a players’ strike, at 64-45 and fell in the ALCS to the New York Yankees.

10 – 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers

It was a good start for the Dodgers, winning 10 straight to open the season, and an even better finish, finishing 98-55-1 and capturing the first World Series championship in franchise history.

10 – 1962 Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates matched the Dodgers’ record with 10 straight wins but did not make the playoffs after going 93-68 to finish fourth in the National League.

10 – 1966 Cleveland Indians

Of all the major league teams to win its first 10 games of the season, Cleveland proved to be the most mediocre by finishing 81-81 for a fifth-place finish in the American League.