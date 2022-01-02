Ray Stevens’ Wife Penny Jackson Ragsdale Dies at 78 Following Lengthy Cancer Battle

Ray Stevens and Penny Jackson seen during the 2019 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ray Stevens’ wife Penny Jackson Ragsdale has died, PEOPLE confirms. She was 78.

On Friday evening, Ragsdale died at the couple’s Nashville home following a lengthy battle with cancer, according to a statement shared on Stevens’ Facebook page.

Ragsdale is now survived by her husband of more than 60 years, the pair’s two daughters — Timi and Suzi — four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made public.

Earlier in the week, a different statement shared on Stevens’ Facebook page informed fans that Ragsdale was nearing her final days.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you Ray’s wife, Penny, has had a prolonged illness and has suddenly and rapidly progressed to the end-of-life stage,” the statement read.

“Ray is devastated,” the social media statement continued. “His only focus right now is her.”

The post noted that Stevens, 82, canceled a planned New Year’s Eve show in order to be by his wife’s side. “We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience and hope you all understand,” the statement said. “Please send your thoughts and prayers to Ray and his family during this difficult time.”

Stevens is a two-time Grammy Award winner and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Christian Music Hall of Fame, and the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.

Some of his hit songs include “Everything Is Beautiful” and “Misty,” and he is also known for other comedic tracks including “Gitarzan” and “The Streak.”